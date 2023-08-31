Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. 109,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. Crocs’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

