CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $198.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -229.51, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

