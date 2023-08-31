CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.40 million-$778.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.97 million.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD traded up $11.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.57. 4,817,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,139. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
