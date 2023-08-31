CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

CRWD stock traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.24. 10,930,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $198.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -251.11, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 81.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 570.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

