CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,000 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,037.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSP Stock Performance

CSPI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 15,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.18. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

