CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 4,016,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

