Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of Cummins worth $367,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.