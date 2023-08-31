Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

Further Reading

