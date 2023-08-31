Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Stuart Drummond Buys 5,000 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Drummond acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cutera Price Performance
Cutera stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,677,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,963,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,146,000.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
