Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Stuart Drummond Buys 5,000 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Drummond acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cutera stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. William Blair cut shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,677,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,963,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,146,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

