CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in August

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.43.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

