Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Report on Cybin
Cybin Price Performance
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cybin
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.