Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Lifted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.51. 858,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,903. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

