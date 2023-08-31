Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 23,378 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 318,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,989. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victory Capital

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.