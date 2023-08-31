Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 7,377 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 829.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.92. 193,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

