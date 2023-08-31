Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 81,437 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 835.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,437 shares during the period. Vicor comprises 1.0% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,991 shares of company stock worth $875,527 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

View Our Latest Report on Vicor

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.