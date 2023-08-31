Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 304,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 552,162 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,420. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,653,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,988,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,150. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

