Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2,432.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,817,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,716. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

