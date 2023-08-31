Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,410 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

