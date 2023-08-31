Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.70. 934,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

