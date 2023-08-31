Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,875. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Stock Down 3.3 %

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 572,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

