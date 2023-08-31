Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 20,201.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of EngageSmart worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EngageSmart by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,626.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,626.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $65,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $145,370.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,449 shares of company stock worth $1,248,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESMT

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of ESMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 580,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EngageSmart

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.