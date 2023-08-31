Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $969,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 886,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,167 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

