Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.