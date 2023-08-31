Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $772,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in SunPower by 18.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.