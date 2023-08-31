Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $998,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after buying an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after buying an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,529,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,849,000 after buying an additional 595,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 2,071,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

