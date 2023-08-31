Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 850,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.