Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Ovintiv comprises about 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 3,707,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,239. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

