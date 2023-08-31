Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 2,836 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 602.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.05. 259,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,695. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.01 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

