Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 28,926 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2,624.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,543,000 after buying an additional 1,202,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 553,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,619. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

