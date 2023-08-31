Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,776 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.42. 615,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

