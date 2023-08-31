Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,692 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Beauty Health worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beauty Health news, Director Doug K. Schillinger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug K. Schillinger acquired 33,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at $393,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

SKIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market cap of $818.58 million, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

