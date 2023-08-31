Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.87 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,147 shares of company stock worth $10,145,721. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

