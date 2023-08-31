Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho upped their target price on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 329,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

