Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,304,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,598 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 15.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $94,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after buying an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218,919 shares of company stock valued at $116,947,069 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 4,384,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -362.15, a PEG ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

