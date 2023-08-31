Daveen Chopra Sells 1,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

