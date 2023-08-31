De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Update

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,368,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 8,480,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.3 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of De Grey Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of De Grey Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
