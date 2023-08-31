Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $415.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

