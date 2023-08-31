Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.19. The company had a trading volume of 489,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.88. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

