Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 1.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,533,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,328,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $2,676,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Denison Mines by 16.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,734 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Denison Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

