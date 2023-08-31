Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DWVYF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.73) to GBX 2,040 ($25.72) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Derwent London

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $24.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.