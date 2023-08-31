Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Deepa Prasad Purchases 12,000 Shares

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) Director Deepa Prasad acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at $54,991.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SR One Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,189 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,778 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,971,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.