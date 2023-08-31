Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.77. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 596,760 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $581.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 1,506,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 284,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

