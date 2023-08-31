Develop North PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Develop North Price Performance

DVNO opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.94 million, a PE ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.96. Develop North has a 52-week low of GBX 74.90 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

