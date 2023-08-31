Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

