Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $46,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after acquiring an additional 619,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.45. 728,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

