Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 668,338 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,596,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 668,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,223,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,049,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

