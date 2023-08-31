Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,739 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 85,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $332,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PXD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.89. 716,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.00 and its 200-day moving average is $212.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

