Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Travelers Companies worth $481,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $161.07. The company had a trading volume of 408,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.