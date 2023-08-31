Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,273,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of CSX worth $358,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,777. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.