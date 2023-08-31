Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Eaton worth $458,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.57. 850,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $232.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $185.47.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $25,304,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

